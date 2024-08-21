Mark Butcher warns England against overworking Mark Wood in upcoming Test Series

New Delhi [India], August 21 : Mark Wood, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, is one of England's most experienced seamers in the squad, alongside Chris Woakes. However, with the absence of a seam-bowling all-rounder and the relatively inexperienced duo of Gus Atkinson and Matthew Potts in the lineup, former cricketer Mark Butcher is worried that Wood could be overworked, particularly if Sri Lanka's batting lineup puts up a strong resistance.

Wood's injury history is well-documented. Earlier this year, he suffered a left knee injury that sidelined him for a period. Although he made a successful return during the T20I series against Pakistan in May, his fitness was again called into question last month when he was forced to leave the field during a match against West Indies at Trent Bridge. Fortunately, it was later revealed that his exit was due to cramps caused by fatigue, rather than a more serious injury.

Despite Wood's recent return to form, Butcher is apprehensive about the workload that might be placed on him during the Test series.

England's decision to go into the match without a dedicated seam-bowling all-rounder, coupled with Ben Stokes' limited bowling contributions, could mean that Wood is asked to shoulder a significant burden.

"Regardless of whether they go with the extra all-rounder, the thing that worries me is [Mark] Wood," Butcher said on Wisden Cricket Weekly Podcast as quoted by Wisden.

"Don't want to see him injured, don't want to see him having to do too much work. He could end up doing too much work in one Test match is what I'm saying," he noted.

Butcher highlighted the importance of managing Wood's workload carefully to prevent injury and maintain his effectiveness throughout the series. The absence of a reliable backup option in the pace department could leave England vulnerable if Wood is pushed too hard.

"Given that England will have that one less seam bowler, and I know that Stokes doesn't bowl a massive amount anyway but when he does he'll bowl a session for you which could be the difference between a fit Mark Wood at the end of it or a broken Mark Wood at the end of it and that's the one thing I'm thinking is something that leaves the attack exposed," Butcher added.

As England prepares for the series, the management of Mark Wood's fitness will be crucial to their success. With a history of injuries and a demanding schedule ahead, ensuring that Wood remains fit and firing could be the key to England's chances in the upcoming Tests.

