New Delhi [India], October 17 : Ahead of the Ashes 2025 against Australia, England pacer Mark Wood described his off-season as a "frustrating summer," citing a knee injury that kept him out of action.

Wood was the highest wicket-taker for the Three Lions in the national side's 4-0 loss in the 2021-22 Ashes series. Later in 2023, the fast bowler outclassed the Australian side with his pace as his brilliant bowling spell earned him the Man of the Match award which was played at Headingley. The 35-year-old player has not featured in competitive cricket since the Champions Trophy as he suffered a knee injury.

The Ashes series between Australia and England for the 2025-26 season will begin from November 21, with the first Test to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth. The opening match will run until November 25. The second Test, a day-night encounter, is scheduled from December 4 to 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Action will then move to the Adelaide Oval for the third Test, scheduled to take place from December 17 to 21. The fourth Test will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 25 to 29. The series will conclude with the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), scheduled to run from January 4 to 8. Z

Speaking on the Wisden Cricket Weekly podcast, Wood said he faced setbacks but has been steadily regaining his pace in training, aiming to be ready for the upcoming New Zealand series, followed by the Australian tour.

"It was a frustrating summer. I didn't get to play any cricket and my knee, at times when you think that you're just about ready to play, it was not just quite there. I got knocked back a couple of times, but in the tent it's been going well. I've had the speed gun out and the pace is getting up there, so I'm building nicely into New Zealand first, and then the Australian leg," Wood told the Wisden Cricket Weekly podcast.

"Hopefully, I'm in form, bowling well in the practice games and in the nets, and can put my hand up for that game [in Perth]. The rehab hasn't just been a straight curve. It's been a bit up and down, but I'm in a good position now where I'm hoping to kick on for that game. I never want to give an answer where I say, 'Yes, I'm pumped, I'm ready'. But I'm in a confident place at the minute and feeling a lot more positive, so I'm quietly confident," he added.

