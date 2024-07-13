Mark Wood included in England squad for 2nd Test against West Indies

London [UK], July 13 : Pacer Mark Wood was added to England's Test squad for the second Test against West Indies, starting from July 18 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued a statement announcing Wood's inclusion in the squad, taking legendary pacer James Anderson's spot, who retired from international cricket on Friday following a win over the West Indies in the first Test at Lord's.

"Durham fast bowler Mark Wood has been added to the England Men's Test squad for the Rothesay second Test against the West Indies starting next Thursday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham," said ECB in their statement.

Anderson ended his final Test for England with figures of 1/26 and 3/32 across both innings. After making his debut at the Lord's in 2003, Anderson ended his illustrious career with 704 Test wickets behind the iconic spin duo Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708). The star pacer got to go out on high with a win by an inning and 114 runs.

England also gave the first Test cap to young pacer Gus Atkinson in the first Test, and he repaid the faith by picking up 12 wickets for 106 runs, the fourth-best figures by a debutant in Test history. This also included a seven-wicket haul in the first inning.

England squad for second Test: Ben Stokes (captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Schedule of the England versus West Indies Test series:

1st Test: England versus West Indies, July 10-14, 2024, Lord's Cricket Ground, London - England won by an innings and 114 runs

2nd Test: England versus West Indies, July 18-22, 2024, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

3rd Test: England versus the West Indies, July 26-30, 2024, Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor