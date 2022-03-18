Mark Wood of Lucknow Super Giants ruled out of IPL 2022 with injury - Reports

England fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a right elbow injury. Wood was picked by Lucknow Super Giants, for ₹7.5 crore at the IPL mega auction earlier last month.A report in Espncricinfo said that Wood will not represent Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL beginning March 26 after picking up a right elbow injury during the first Test against the West Indies last week.

Wood could only bowl 17 overs in the game against West Indies in North Sound. The 2022 season would have been Wood's second in the IPL, having played for the Chennai Super Kings in 2018. While he went wicketless that season, Wood has become an integral part of the England squad in all formats, playing a pivotal role in their 2019 World Cup triumph. Earlier, England limited overs opener Jason Roy, who had been picked by the Gujarat Titans, ruled himself out of the IPL. Roy said that he is taking an “indefinite break” from all cricket. His former England opening partner Alex Hales also ruled himself out citing bubble fatigue.

