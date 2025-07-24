Markram, Bavuma return as full-strength South Africa squads announced for white-ball tour to Australia

Johannesburg [South Africa], July 24 : The Proteas men's head coach Shukri Conrad announced full-strength white-ball squads for South Africa's tour to Australia for three T20Is and ODIs each, starting from August 10 onwards, with ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final heroes Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma returning to lead the T20I and ODI sides respectively.

A statement from Cricket South Africa (CSA) said, "Proteas Men's head coach Shukri Conrad has today announced full-strength squads for the upcoming white-ball tour against Australia, scheduled to take place next month."

Aiden Markram will lead the T20I side, while Temba Bavuma returns to captain the ODI squad, following heroic performances in the Proteas' ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 triumph.

Dolphins off-spinner Prenelan Subrayan, who recently made his Test debut against Zimbabwe, has earned his maiden T20I call-up. He is one of four frontline spinners in the squad alongside Western Province's George Linde, Warriors' Senuran Muthusamy, and Lions' Nqaba Peter.

Titans batters Dewald Brevis and Luan-dre Pretorius have been named in the ODI squad, with Pretorius receiving his first call-up to the 50-over setup. While Brevis was part of the ODI squad for the home series against Australia in 2023, he has yet to make his debut. Both players will aim to build on their experience in T20Is and Tests as they continue their progression at the international level.

Brevis, Pretorius and Subrayen feature in both squads, along with batters Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs, as well as seamers Corbin Bosch (Titans), Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada.

"It is great to have our senior players back in the mix after their rest following the WTC Final," said Conrad. "Their experience and quality add real value to the group as we continue to build a strong core in both formats," he added.

"Every series from here on plays a part in shaping our squads for next year's T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup at home in 2027."

"Touring Australia is never easy. We know their conditions and intensity will test us in every department, and that's exactly the kind of challenge we're after," he concluded.

T20I squad:

Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen

ODI squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen

T20I Fixtures:

1st T20I - 10 August, Marrara Stadium, Darwin

2nd T20I - 12 August, Marrara Stadium, Darwin

3rd T20I - 16 August, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns

ODI Fixtures:

1st ODI - 19 August, Cazalys Stadium, Cairns

2nd ODI - 22 August, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

3rd ODI - 24 August, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.

