Markram, Coetzee power SA to 111-run win over Australia in 3rd ODI to keep series alive

Potchefstroom [South Africa], September 13 : Explosive century from Aiden Markram and four-wicket haul by Gerald Coetzee helped South Africa secure a 111-run win over Australia in the third ODI in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.

With this win, South Africa trails 2-1 in the five-match series, with two matches to go.

Put to bat first by Australia, South Africa was off to an exceptional start. Openers Quinton de Kock and skipper Temba Bavuma offered a mix of fire and ice that Aussies could not contain.

South Africa reached the fifty-run mark in 8.3 overs. The duo brought up their fifty-run stand in 51 balls.

At the end of first mandatory powerplay, SA was at 64/0.

Kock raced to his half-century in 48 balls, consisting of six fours and two sixes. It was his 30th ODI fifty.

The duo of Kock and skipper Bavuma brought up their century stand in just 91 balls.

Temba reached his half-century in 52 balls, which had six fours. It was his fourth in ODIs.

Travis Head's part-time spin ended the 146-run partnership between the duo, removing de Kock for 82 off 77 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes after being caught by David Warner at backward point in the 23rd over.

SA reached 150-run mark in 23.4 overs.

Temba lost his wicket to debutant Tanveer Sangha for 57 off 62 balls. SA was 150/2 in 24 overs.

Following this, Markram and Reeza Hendricks, two premier middle-order stars steadied the ship. Australia reached 200-run mark in 31.5 overs and they had a 50-run stand in just 47 balls.

Marnus Labuschagne ended this threatening 76-run stand by running out Marnus for 39 off 45 balls. SA was 226/3 in 35.5 overs.

Following this, SA lost Heinrich Klaasen (0) and David Miller (8) quickly. Markram reached his fifty in 49 balls with four boundaries and a six and SA reached 250-run mark in 42.4 overs.

Jansen and Markram were aggressive and made a 50-run stand in just 28 balls, guiding SA to 300-run mark in 46.2 overs.

Nathan Ellis removed Jansen for 16-ball 32, ending the partnership at 63 runs. SA was 307/6 in 46.4 overs.

Markram reached his second ODI century in just 74 balls, with nine fours and four sixes. SA ended at 338/6 in 50 overs.

Travis Head (2/39) was the leading bowler for Australia. Sangha, Ellis and Marcus Stoinis got a wicket each.

In the chase of 339 runs, Australia started off strongly, with openers David Warner and Travis Head showing attacking intent from the word go, racing to 50-run mark in 6.1 overs.

Warner reached his half-century in 27 balls, consisting of six fours and three sixes. It was his 28th in ODIs.

Sisanda Magala ended Travis's knock at 38 off 24 balls, consisting of six fours and a six. Australia was 79/1 in 7.5 overs.

Warner and Mitchell Marsh continued Australia's run-chase. Aussies reached the 100-run mark in 9.3 overs.

The duo raced to 50-run partnership in 33 balls.

A run-out by Keshav Maharaj ended the 61-run stand between Warner-Marsh. Warner was dismissed for 78 off 56 with 10 fours and three sixes. Australia was 140/2 in 15 overs.

Australia reached 150-run mark in 17 overs.

But after that, wickets started to tumble quickly for Australia. Nobody was able to even get a start. Tabraiz Shamsi, Maharaj and Coetzee ran through the rest of the line-up.

Australia reached 200-run mark in 31.3 overs but were all out for 227 runs in 34.3 overs.

Coetzee took 4/50 in 6.3 overs, while Shamsi (2/29), Maharaj (2/37) also impressed with the ball. Magala got one wicket. SA won by 111 runs and Markram took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor