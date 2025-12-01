Markram praises De Kock, bowlers after South Africa's record-breaking win over India

New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 12 : South Africa captain Aiden Markram praised opening batter Quinton de Kock and the Proteas lower-order, along with the bowlers' effort after the team's 51-run win over India on Thursday.

With the win, South Africa broke the record and became the most successful T20I team against India, having played 33 matches and won 13.

De Kock continued his fine record against India, blazing his way to a 46-ball 90 before a late blitz from David Miller and Donovan Ferreira set India a 214-run target, which they failed to chase down with Proteas pacers consistently striking.

After the win, Aiden Markram praised Quinton de Kock's innings and the late contributions that helped South Africa post a strong total. He also highlighted the bowlers' improved performance and the team's excellent fielding over the first two games.

"Obviously we started off with a special knock from Quinny (de Kock) and some really good contributions at the end that got us to a really good total. I thought the bowlers were good in the first game and even better this evening, so they're definitely trending in the right direction, which is great to see. And naturally, from a fielding point of view, the first two games have gone wonderfully," Markram said during the post-match presentation.

He said the pitch offered something for bowlers early, but batters like Quinton de Kock and Tilak Varma could capitalize once settled. He described the conditions and stadium positively and noted that team selection is challenging, with player rotation and rest aimed at preparing the best XI for the upcoming World Cup.

"It (the conditions) was good. There was something there for the bowlers when the ball was in the right area, especially when it was new and hard. And if a batter got in, as we saw with Quinny and Tilak, they could put the bowlers under pressure. So a good wicket, nice-sized field, quite fair as well. Great stadium, great support here for India, and a nice game to be part of.

Yeah, it's (selection) never easy. As a player, you want three or four games on the run to build momentum. But it also has to do with how busy our summer looks now, building up towards the World Cup with SA20 and the series. Making sure we have our best available XI for the World Cup is obviously the number one priority. Some guys are resting, some are rotating to give fair opportunities," Markram added.

South Africa defeated India by 51 runs in the second T20I at Mullanpur, leveling the five-match series 1-1. Chasing 214, India were bowled out for 162 in 19.1 overs after a top-order collapse, with Shubman Gill dismissed for a golden duck and captain Suryakumar Yadav scoring just 5.

Tilak Varma was India's lone bright spot, scoring 62 off 34 balls and anchoring partnerships with Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya, but the lower middle order failed to keep up with the required run rate.

South Africa's bowlers were clinical, with Ottneil Baartman taking 4/24 and Marco Jansen and Lutho Sipamla also picking key wickets.

Earlier, South Africa posted 213/4, powered by Quinton de Kock's 90 off 46 balls and late finishing from Donovan Ferreira (30*) and David Miller (20*). India's spinners, Chakaravarthy (2/29) and Axar Patel (1/27), offered some control, but the pacers struggled on a flat pitch.

