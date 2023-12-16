Marnus Labuschagne injured in Perth Test against Pakistan; Report

Perth, Dec 16 Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne is facing uncertainty after sustaining an injury to his little finger during day three of the first Tets match against Pakistan, says a report.

The incident occurred during the sixth over of Australia’s second innings when Pakistan debutant Khurram Shahzad delivered a delivery that jumped off a good length, striking Labuschagne on the right hand.

Labuschagne, visibly in discomfort, required immediate medical attention on the field before continuing his innings. Unfortunately, he fell victim to Shahzad a couple of overs later, caught by wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and top-edging a pull shot for 2. Following his dismissal, Labuschagne continued to receive treatment in the dressing room.

Australian opener Usman Khawaja, commenting on the incident, expressed concern, saying, “It didn’t look pretty. Marnus is a pretty tough character. When he takes his glove off, I get a little bit worried, because he’s a pretty tough guy. But I think he was alright," as quoted by Fox Cricket.

In the post-match press conference, Australian bowler Josh Hazlewood revealed that Labuschagne is expected to undergo scans on his sore finger. “He was with the physio for the last hour, just chatting through it. They were doing a few tests on the finger. He’s pretty sore, I think,” Hazlewood explained.

The severity of Labuschagne’s injury is yet to be confirmed, raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming Boxing Day Test at the MCG. West Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is speculated to be his potential replacement if needed.

In addition to Labuschagne, Australian vice-captain Steve Smith also required medical attention after being hit by two bouncers from Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi. However, Smith downplayed the injury, stating, “It’s a bit of a bruise. I’ll live.”

After the stumps on day three, Australia stands at 2-84, leading by 300 runs, with Khawaja (34*) and Smith (43*) at the crease.

