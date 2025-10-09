Marnus Labuschagne scores his third ton for Queensland

Brisbane [Australia], October 9 : Australia's batter Marnus Labuschagne continued his scorching run of form in domestic cricket following the ODI snub, smashing his second century of the One Day Cup against Tasmania on Thursday.

During the match against Tasmania, Labuschagne, captaining the Queensland side, smashed a 91-ball 105, with eight fours and two sixes, with a strike rate of over 115.

It was his century, and quality knocks from Jack Clayton (64 in 51 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Matt Renshaw (38 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took his side to 311 runs, which Tasmania chased down due to fiery knocks of Caleb Jewell (79 in 76 balls, with 13 fours), Tim Ward (105 in 96 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Jordan Silk (85* in 61 balls, with nine fours and a six).

During the ongoing One Day Cup, Labuschagne is the second-highest run-getter with 237 runs in three innings at an average of 79.00, with two centuries, with 130 coming against Victoria.

Having not registered even a half-century in his last 10 ODI innings and scoring just 138 runs with best score of 47, Labuschagne was dropped from ODI squad for three matches at home against India from October 19 onwards.

Recently on Monday, this elegant right-hander had also scored a brilliant 160 in his side's Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania and the latest ton is his third in four innings.

Labuschagne is without a century in his past 49 international matches, having scored just 12 fifties in 57 innings at an average of less than 30.

His form has been even worse in red-ball cricket, with his last Test century coming against England back in July 2023. Since then, he has been able to muster just 668 runs in 16 matches and 30 innings at an average of 24.74, with seven fifties and a best score of 90. While he was selected for the West Indies tour this year for the Test matches, he did not get to play a single match.

With the first ball of the home Ashes to be bowled on November 21 at Perth, Labuschagne would be aiming to continue with his domestic grind, score truckload of runs to earn back his place in the team.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor