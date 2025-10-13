Massive milestones within reach for NZ veterans Bates, Devine ahead of SL clash in Women's WC

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 13 : As New Zealand prepares for their ICC Women's World Cup clash against Sri Lanka, all eyes will be on their veteran batter Suzie Bates, who is just 75 runs away from completing 6,000 runs in ODIs.

New Zealand, fifth in the points table with a win and two losses to their name, will take on Sri Lanka, who are at the second-last place with two losses and one match being a no-result. Bates stands on the verge of becoming only the second Women's ODI batter to achieve the 6,000-run mark.

Bates is the third-highest run-getter in women's ODIs, with 5,925 runs in 174 matches and 167 innings at an average of 39.23, including 13 centuries and 37 fifties, with a best score of 168. She is the top run-getter for her country in the women's ODI. Above her are only India's Mithali Raj (7,805 runs in 232 matches) and Charlotte Edwards (5,992 runs in 191 matches).

Currently in the ongoing tournament, Bates is not at her best, with two ducks against Australia and South Africa and 29 against Bangladesh.

However, she stands as the second-highest run-getter for White Ferns in the ICC Women's World Cup and overall fifth-highest, with 1,208 runs in 29 matches at an average of 50.33, with

Also, another veteran star from the team, all-rounder Sophie Devine, who has been having a stunning tournament so far, stands on the verge of becoming only the sixth batter to reach the 1,000-run mark in ICC Women's World Cup history. In 28 matches and 25 innings, she has scored 929 runs at an average of 38.70, with three centuries and four fifties.

Devine is the top run-getter in the tournament so far, with 260 runs in three matches at an average of 86.66, with a century and two fifties and best score of 112.

It is New Zealand's Debbie Hockeley who is the leading run-getter in the tournament's history, with 1,501 runs in 45 matches and 43 innings at an average of 42.88, with two centuries and 10 fifties and a best score of 100*.

Squads:

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Hannah Rowe, Bree Illing

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Imesha Dulani.

