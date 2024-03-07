"Masterclass in spin bowling": Mohammad Amir lauds Kuldeep, Ashwin's performance against England in fifth Test

New Delhi [India], March 7 : Following Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin's stupendous bowling spell on the first day of the fifth Test match against England in Dharamshala, former Pakistan cricketer showered praise on the Indian spinners said that they were "outstanding" with the ball.

During England's first innings on day one, Kuldeep picked up five wickets in his 15-over spell. Ashwin bagged four wickets in his 100th Test match on Thursday.

Amir said it was "masterclass" from India's spin bowling attack.

"Outstanding performance by Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin in the first innings against England! Kuldeep's 5-wicket haul and Ashwin's 4 wickets were a masterclass in spin bowling. Well done to both," Amir wrote on X.

At stumps India were 135/1 with Rohit Sharma (52*) and Shubman Gill (26*) at the crease. Earlier, England were bowled out for 218.

India are already 3-1 up in the five-match series. After losing the first Test, India bounced back remarkably to win the next three matches in the closely contested series. Indian young batters have made their mark in the series.

