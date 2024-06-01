"Match against Pakistan will decide India's momentum in T20 WC": Mohammad Kaif

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : Former India all-rounder Mohammad Kaif said the much-awaited high-volage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on June 9 will decide Men in Blue's momentum in the ICC T20 World Cup.

The extravagant tournament will begin on June 1 in the United States and the West Indies. India and Pakistan, one of cricket's greatest foes, will square off on June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

"The match between India and Pakistan is always big. The real competition is always between Pakistan's fast bowlers and India's top-order batters. Whenever we lost in the World Cup, be it losing to England last T20 WC or first to Pakistan in 2021 our top order Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were not able to give a good start. The match against Pakistan will decide India's momentum in the WC," Kaif told ANI.

Under the seasoned leadership of Rohit Sharma, who is in his second T20 World Cup as captain, the side features a dangerous top-order lineup that includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav.

The intensity of strain on the players, as well as the emotional connection of the fans, were evident during the arch-rivals' most recent World Cup match. Fans will expect an equally fierce fight between the two Asian Giants, keeping them on the edge of their seats, with their extravagant heroics.

In the last T20 World Cup, India won in a nail-biting thriller thanks to Virat Kohli's heroics at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Indian batting sensation produced an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls to steal the victory from the jaws of defeat.

Kaif said captain Rohit has changed his intent in the powerplay and advised that India need to play in an "attacking manner" without fear.

"I feel that there has been a change in the Indian cricket's approach. Rohit's intent in the power play has changed. Rohit has found a way to play against the fast bowlers of Pakistan, we have to play in an attacking manner without any fear. I think Rohit will play attacking in this World Cup too and this is a good formula because you have to play aggressively against Pakistan," Kaif added.

India T20 WC Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

