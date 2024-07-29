"Match fitness is important...": Shastri on Hardik Pandya's captaincy snub

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : After being snubbed from T20I captaincy, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri laid down the future path for the star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, advising him to play as much as possible and find inspiration to keep his fitness at top-level in his recent ICC T20 World Cup heroics, where Men in Blue ended their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought.

Having acted as deputy to Rohit Sharma in India's triumphant ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign, Pandya was one of the front-runners to take over the mantle once Rohit retired from the format. However, when the squad for the current Sri Lanka tour was announced, Hardik was listed only as a player, with Suryakumar Yadav being named as India's T20I captain and Shubman Gill as the vice-captain.

Ultimately, it was Hardik's ongoing fitness issues that cost him the captaincy. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said in the pre-tour press conference that they preferred a player whose availability was consistently reliable, thus tilting the scales away from Hardik.

In the latest edition of The ICC Review, Shastri offered valuable advice to Hardik on how he can return to his peak performance.

"I think (it is) very important that he continues to play," Shastri said while speaking to host Sanjana Ganesan, as quoted by the ICC.

"I believe match fitness is very important. So whatever T20I cricket there is, he should play as much as he can. And if he feels strong and fit, then obviously he comes into the side for the one-day game as well."

"But then again, the bowling becomes important. If you have someone coming and bowling just three overs in where you have to bowl 10 in a one-day game, then the balance of the side takes a hit."

"If you can bowl consistently eight to 10 overs every game and then bat the way he does, I think he'll play in one-day cricket as well," he concluded his point.

Hardik has had a long-standing battle with major injuries that date back to 2018.

During India's high-voltage clash against Pakistan that year at the Asia Cup in Dubai, Pandya collapsed after bowling, clutching his back in agony and had to be stretchered off the field. A diagnosis revealed a stress fracture that necessitated surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

Pandya chose to recover without surgery and managed to get fit in time for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019. However, his back issues resurfaced later that year, ultimately requiring him to undergo surgery.

More recently, Hardik sustained an ankle injury while attempting to field the ball on follow-through during India's Cricket World Cup 2023 encounter against Bangladesh.

This injury sidelined him for an extended period, and he only returned to international action during the T20 World Cup.

Upon his return, Hardik reminded everyone of his exceptional talent as an all-rounder, scoring crucial runs and taking important wickets throughout the tournament. In the T20 World Cup, Pandya scored 144 runs in six innings at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 151.57, with a half-century and best score of 50*. He also took 11 wickets in eight games at an average of 17.36 and an economy rate of 7.64, with the best figures of 3/20.

In the final, Hardik delivered under pressure, taking the crucial wickets of the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen and then David Miller in the last over, helping to end India's 11-year trophy drought.

The 30-year-old then collected two wickets and scored a valuable 22* during India's series-clinching victory over Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Sunday to further showcase his credentials.

Shastri said that his recent performances would be enough motivation for Hardik to get back to full fitness.

"So I think it is up to him really, more than anything else," Shastri added.

"He understands his body better than anyone. And I am sure, this will inspire him, especially with the way he did in the World Cup, the way he performed at the right times for India and the World Cup, so that should really get him going. He should not need any motivation to get his fitness right at the top," he concluded.

