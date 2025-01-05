Matt Henry leads New Zealand to dominant nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka

Wellington [New Zealand], January 5 : On a windy day in Wellington, with a biting Antarctic chill accompanying the southerly breeze, New Zealand's mastery of home conditions proved decisive in their dominant victory over Sri Lanka. Matt Henry, who spearheaded the bowling attack with an impressive 4 for 19, highlighted how the team effectively utilised the Basin Reserve's unique conditions to their advantage.

Bowling first on a lively green surface, New Zealand bundled Sri Lanka out for a modest 178. In contrast, Sri Lanka's seamers struggled to replicate similar pressure, as the hosts cruised to a nine-wicket victory within just 27 overs.

"It's probably about understanding ends," Henry said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"The wind plays a huge part here at the Basin. That's the home advantage - knowing what it looks like to attack from both ends, and using the bounce that's usually available here as well. Thankfully we were able to force some errors and take some wickets," he added.

Despite it being midsummer, the temperature in the morning hovered around a chilly 15 degrees Celsius. At the Basin Reserve, the notorious crosswinds often present a challenge, requiring bowlers to adjust their lengths and tactics. Henry noted that New Zealand's understanding of how to exploit these conditions was crucial in dictating the match's outcome.

The game's decisive phase came in the first 10 overs, during which New Zealand reduced Sri Lanka to 23 for 4. Henry struck early, dismissing opener Pathum Nissanka, while Jacob Duffy and Nathan Smith contributed with key wickets in their initial spells.

"The way we started with the ball, we were able to create pressure at both ends, and take wickets throughout, which is our key objective as a bowling group," Henry said.

"Any time you get the new ball you want to have an impact on the game. It's nice to have that success, but you don't have that without the guys doing the job at the other end as well. Starting with the new ball down-breeze, the way Duffy started and Smith as well - that's how chances come as well. I thought it was a great team performance," he noted, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

New Zealand's fielding effort was equally remarkable, with Mark Chapman delivering an energetic performance in the point region. The standout moment came from Mitchell Santner, who produced a stunning direct hit from cover. Diving forward to collect the ball, Santner unleashed a precise underhand throw to run out Kamindu Mendis in the 10th over, further derailing Sri Lanka's innings.

"We pride ourselves on our fielding," Henry noted.

"With these windy conditions, you can get lost out there. The engagement was brilliant, and we were taking our chances when they came. To have a run-out in the first 10 overs through Mitch Santner, with a great bit of fielding, it really puts a team under pressure and puts momentum in your favour. Little moments like that have a huge impact on the game," he said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

For Henry, this performance underscores his growing role in New Zealand's setup. Having spent much of his career in the shadow of stalwarts like Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Neil Wagner, Henry now finds himself as the senior bowler in the side following their retirements.

"It's great to have that continuity. Playing for New Zealand in all forms is something I've wanted to do. I've been involved with this group for 10 years now. I love playing for New Zealand," he said.

Transitioning into a consistent presence across all three formats presents a fresh challenge for the pacer. However, Henry remains unfazed by the physical demands, focusing instead on leading New Zealand's bowling attack with confidence and composure.

"That's the beauty of the strength and conditioning coach, who does a great job. We play all year round now, and it's something that I've always done. I've played a lot of county cricket as well. It's probably about understanding your body and how to stay fresh," he said.

