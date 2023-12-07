Matt Short named Adelaide Strikers capatain

Adelaide, Dec 7 Australia cricketer Matt Short has been named Adelaide Strikers captain for BBL|13 to become the sixth skipper of the men’s side.

After serving as Travis Head's stand-in last season, Short assumes the role permanently. He made his debut for Australia in T20I and ODI cricket after finishing the 2022–23 competition with 458 runs and 11 wickets.

Although there is competition for top-order batting spots with Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Steven Smith, he will be vying for a berth in the T20 World Cup team next year.

"Matt was a standout choice to take on the captaincy at the Adelaide Strikers and we are thrilled to announce him as our sixth captain," Strikers head coach Jason Gillespie said. "When he stepped up last year we were very impressed with his leadership and we are looking forward to seeing him grow further into the role."

Since joining the Strikers in the 2018/19 season, the all-rounder has become a crucial member of the Adelaide side, highlighted by his Player of the Tournament season last year in BBL|12.

He became the first Striker to win the award, off the back of his 458 run and 11 wicket season. In that season, he stood-in as captain for a number of games, impressing with his leadership.

“Adelaide and the Strikers has been my summer home for five years now, I love the city and the club so to be named captain of the Strikers is a real honour,” Short said.

“I really enjoyed the little taste of captaincy I got last season and I’m excited to put my full attention to it in BBL|13.

“I think we’ve got a really great list this season and I can’t wait to see what we can do together, starting on Saturday night in front of our home fans.”

Given the Test schedule, strikers are unlikely to see much of Head or Alex Carey during this season's competition; however, they might make an appearance in between the Pakistan and West Indies series in mid-January. Short signed a three-year contract to stay with the Strikers earlier in the year, and now there is news that he will be captain.

Adelaide's BBL|13 season opens at home against the Brisbane Heat on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor