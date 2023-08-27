Matthew Hayden picks Sanju Samson, excludes Kuldeep Yadav in his India's squad for World Cup

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden picked his Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup beginning on October 5. Hayden named an interesting 15-member side with surprising choices.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hayden included Sanju Samson ahead of Tilak Varma, peculiarly dropping wrist spinner into the team.

The former Australian legend had no difficulty in choosing the top order as he went with the usual players; Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. In middle-order, he included Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.

In Hayden's squad, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will be the only spin option while there will be five seamers comprising Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Hayden excluded Kuldeep Yadav from the side who is the leading-wicket taker for India in recent times.

KL Rahul, Samson and Ishan Kishan are three wicket-keeping options in Hayden's Indian squad.

Matthew Hayden's Indian squad for World Cup: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

