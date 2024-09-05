Matthew Mott signs three-year contract with Sydney Sixers

New Delhi [India], September 5 : Matthew Mott has signed a three-year contract with Sydney Sixers to replace Cameron White who moved to Melbourne Renegades.

Mott has joined Sixers as an assistant coach after his stint with England men's white-ball team. He was part of the Australia Women's team for eight years, where he tasted enormous success.

"I'm delighted to join back up with the Sydney Sixers," Mott said as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Having started my coaching journey in Sydney many years ago, it's a place that evokes both great memories and a comforting sense of familiarity, which I'm looking forward to," he added.

Now he will join Greg Shipperd at Sixers for the Big Bash League (BBL).

"The idea of being an assistant to Greg Shipperd, who I have a tremendous amount of respect for, really appealed to me," he noted.

Mott had a decent run with England. He won the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, but ended after their semi-final exit at the tournament earlier this year which also followed a poor performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

He started his coaching career with the New South Wales men's team in 2007.

As now, he is back with the state's set up, he will reunite with Rachael Haynes who was one of the key members of the Australia side he coached to extensive success.

"We couldn't be more pleased to have Motty committed for the next three years with the club," Haynes, Sixers' general manager, said, as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"When the opportunity arises to bring a coach of Motty's calibre into your ranks, it's a no-brainer. We know what a fantastic resource he will be for our playing group," she said.

"It goes without saying that his coaching resume speaks for itself. He has an incredible track-record of success around the world, and he's proven he knows what it takes to build, and sustain, a winning culture," she noted.

"Our club is in safe hands under the leadership of Greg Shipperd, and Charlotte Edwards in our women's program, and we're delighted to be able to add Motty's experience to that group, taking us forward," Haynes concluded.

Sixers have retained James Vince when Renegades attemped to get him and later sprang a surprise by taking Yorkshire legspinner Jafer Chohan as their final pick.

They have also acquired the services of West Indies legspinner Akeal Hosein before the draft.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor