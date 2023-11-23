Matthew Potts replaces Josh Tongue in England's white-ball squad for series against West Indies

London [UK], November 23 : Pacer Matthew Potts has been roped in as a replacement for Josh Tongue for the tour of the West Indies starting from December 3 onwards.

Tongue recently injured himself in an England Lions camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), thus needing a replacement.

"Matthew Potts has been called into the England Men's squad for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies in the Caribbean as a replacement for Josh Tongue," said a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Tongue has been ruled out of the white-ball tour after he suffered an injury during the current England Lions camp in the United Arab Emirates.

Durham paceman Potts played the most recent of his three ODIs against Ireland at Bristol in September.

The three-match ODI series against West Indies begins in Antigua on Sunday 3 December.

ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Phil Salt, Matthew Potts and John Turner.

T20 Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Matthew Potts, Reece Topley, John Turner and Chris Woakes.

