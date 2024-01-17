Matthew Renshaw released from Australia’s Test squad to play BBL Qualifier

Adelaide, Jan 17 Australia batter Matthew Renshaw will be released from the men’s Test squad to play for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL) qualifier against the Sydney Sixers at the Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast on Friday.

Renshaw was selected in Australia's 13-man squad for the first Test against the West Indies, but didn’t make it to the playing eleven. “Renshaw will join the Heat tomorrow evening before returning to Adelaide on Saturday for day four the NRMA Insurance Test match against the West Indies,” said Cricket Australia (CA) in a statement.

The move means the Australia men's Test team will be without a spare batter who could be used as a concussion replacement for 24 hours if any of their main batters suffered a concussion against West Indies on day three of the ongoing Adelaide Test.

Renshaw had been the concussion replacement for David Warner in last year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test at New Delhi last year. Friday’s qualifier match between the Heat and the Sixers, expected to be a sell-out, will also mark the start of BBL season 13 finals schedule.

The Sixers secured their spot in The Qualifier with a three-wicket win against Perth Scorchers in Perth tonight, securing a second chance for progressing into the finals alongside the Heat.

Following Friday’s encounter, the Perth Scorchers will host Adelaide Strikers at Optus Stadium on Saturday in The Knockout, with the winner to advance to The Challenger on Monday.

The winner of The Qualifier will host The Final next Wednesday, meaning either the Gold Coast or Sydney will host the biggest game of the season, while the loser will have a second chance in The Challenger on Monday.

“We’re incredibly excited for the finals series to get underway on the Gold Coast on Friday night and congratulate all four teams in making it to the business end of the season. Cricket fans in Queensland have been extremely quick to secure their seats for the opening finals match, in what’s shaping as a huge night for the Gold Coast.”

“The BBL has had it all this year and we look forward to seeing what the final four matches have in store and who’s crowned KFC BBL|13 champions,” said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager, Big Bash Leagues.

