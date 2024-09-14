Matthew Short registers 3rd best bowling spell by an Australian in T20Is

Cardiff [UK], September 14 : Australian all-rounder Matthew Short delivered the third best figures by an Aussie in men's T20I cricket on Friday.

Short accomplished the spell during Australia's second T20I against England at Cardiff.

In the game, while defending 194 runs for his team, Short took 5/22 in three overs, at an economy rate of over 7.30. He got crucial wickets of Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, and Brydon Carse, but it was still not enough to get Australia a victory as England levelled the three-match series 1-1.

The top spell for Australia in T20Is is by spinner Ashton Agar, who took 6/30 in four overs against New Zealand in 2021. The second-best bowling spell is also by a spinner, Adam Zampa, who took 5/19 against Bangladesh in his four overs in 2021.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Openers Matthew Short (28 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six) and Travis Head (31 in 14 balls, with three fours and two sixes) had a 52-run opening partnership.

Later on, while Australia could not stitch big stands, fine knocks from Jake Fraser McGurk (50 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Josh Inglis (42 in 26 balls, with five fours and a six) and a cameo from Aaron Hardie (20* in nine balls, with two fours and a six) took Australia to 193/6 in their 20 overs.

Brydon Carse (2/26) and Liam Livingstone (2/16) were the top bowlers for England.

In the run-chase of 194, skipper Phil Salt (39 in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) batted with the right intent, though his side lost some early wickets, struggling at 79/3. A 90-run partnership between Liam Livingstone (87 in 47 balls, with six fours and five sixes) and Jacob Bethell (44 in 24 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) helped England secure a three-wicket win with an over to spare. Short took a five-wicket haul but got no support other than two wickets from Sean Abbott.

Livingstone secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round show.

