Matthew Wade likely to be named Australia's backup captain for T20 World Cup 2022

Australia wicket-keeper and middle-order batter Matthew Wade could be their choice for skipper for the ICC T20 World Cup at home next month, should regular skipper Aaron Finch suffer an injury or his string of poor scores continues, said a report in Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday.

Wade, who is currently not in Cricket Australia’s contracted list, was first tipped to lead the Kangaroos when Finch missed a T20 game against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2020, but his reported disciplinary record went against him at that time, despite him being a “seasoned state captain" and “one of the most critical members of the side". Wade, who has made the No. 7 T20 spot his own, will also be a leading candidate for white-ball captaincy should Cricket Australia look for an alternative to Finch post the T20 World Cup in October-November, the report added.