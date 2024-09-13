Maxwell feels Virat-Steve battle during Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be exciting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said that the head-to-head battle between star India and Australia batters Virat Kohli and Steve Smith will be exciting to watch and whoever makes more runs will help his team take home the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth. Smith and Virat are among the 'Fab Four' batters of the modern era, alongside England's Joe Root and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

Maxwell, who has played seven Tests for Australia and last played in 2017 in the longer format, said on Star Sports, "I think probably the way that the two superstar batters, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, are probably head-to-head, seeing how their dominance I suppose, is asserted on the series and how much of an influence that has on who takes home the Border Gavaskar Trophy. One of those two is going to make a lot of runs, if not both of them, and it is going to be pretty exciting to watch the two of the finest players of our generation go head-to-head."

In 109 Tests, Smith has scored 9,685 runs at an average of 56.97, with 32 centuries and 41 fifties in 195 innings. His best score is 239. On the other hand, Virat has scored 8,848 runs in 113 Tests and 191 innings at an average of 49.15, with 29 centuries and 30 fifties. His best score is 254.

A heartfelt moment between the two tough rivals came during the 2019 World Cup, when Virat stopped the crowd from boing at Smith over the 'Sandpaper Gate' saga. Smith later appreciated the gesture and thanked the former Indian skipper for the same.

Virat's Test record in Australia is prolific, scoring 1,352 runs at an average of 54.08 in 13 Tests, with six centuries and four fifties in 25 innings. His best score is 169. Overall in 25 Tests against Australia, he has scored 2,042 runs at an average of 47.48, with eight centuries and five fifties in 44 innings.

On the other hand, Smith is the ninth-highest run-getter in BGT history. In 18 matches and 35 innings, he has scored 1,887 runs at an average of 65.06, with eight centuries and five fifties. His best score is 192.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

