Maxwell hospitalised after fall while watching live gig, discharged later

Adelaide [Australia], January 22 : Star Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell was hospitalised after a fall while watching former Australia players perform with pub band 'Six and Out' in Adelaide, The Sydney Morning Herald reported, adding that the incident took place Friday, last week.

Maxwell is not part of Australia's Test squad for the ongoing two-match Test series against the West Indies.

However, he joined the team's celebration of the first Test win at the Lion Hotel in North Adelaide before accompanying some teammates for a live gig by 'Six and Out' at the Governor Hindmarsh, a popular venue for live music events, the Herald reported.

Several players from both Australia and the West Indies were in attendance at the live gig. Former Aussie stars Bret Lee, his brother Shane Lee, who is also a musician, and Gavin Robertson attended the programme as well.

An ambulance was called to the venue after Maxwell lost his consciousness and fell.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia issued a statement saying that Maxwell would play the T20Is against the Caribbeans and that his absence from the ODI squad had to do with his workload management amid his involvement in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

The CA informed that it was aware of the incident in Adelaide and the all-rounder was discharged from the hospital within a few hours.

Maxwell was rested for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting from February 2.

He was part of the Melbourne Stars squad for the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). The CA, however, informed that the star all-rounder will return for the T20Is starting from February 9.

"It is not related to him being replaced in the one-day squad, a decision that was purely based on workload management following the BBL. Maxwell will return for the Twenty20 Series," the CA was quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald as saying.

In November 2022, Maxwell suffered a leg injury after an 'innocuous incident' at a friend's party and missed a World Cup match.

