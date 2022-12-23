Mayank Agarwal sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 8.25 crores

Mayank Agarwal who was the third player to go under the hammer, was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.25 crore during IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday at Grand Hyatt. This is the first time that Kochi is hosting the IPL auction.Among 405 players, 273 are Indians. The remaining 132 players are overseas players. Earlier, this year before the start of the 2022 teams were revamped in the two day mega auction in February.

The total number of capped players is 119. There are 282 uncapped players. A maximum of 87 slots are up for grabs. 30 of them will be filled by overseas players. Several veteran stars - Indian and overseas - are part of the mini-auction list.The window for the 10 franchises to retain players for the TATA Indian Premier League 2023 season ended on November 15. The franchises retained 163 players whereas 85 players were released from their existing squads. Hugh Edmeades is the auctioneer this year who took over from Richard Madley in 2018 and has been hosting the auction ever since