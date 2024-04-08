"Mayank seemed okay....": LSG's Krunal plays down concerns over fitness of latest pace sensation

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 8 : Following his side's 33-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Krunal Pandya clarified that team's pace sensation Mayank Yadav "seemed okay" after he walked off the field during the match.

During LSG's win over GT, Mayank's bowling was much-anticipated by fans, who were impressed with the bowler's pace, line and length. He was hitting 150 kmph consistently. But in the GT clash, Mayank looked a little off, barely able to touch 140 kmph and was hit for three boundaries. After delivering his only over, Mayank walked off the field.

Following the match, Krunal said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, "I do not know what is happening but I did have a brief couple of seconds' chat - he seemed okay, which was quite a relief for us."

Krunal also praised the pacer, calling him a "bright prospect" with a "good head on his shoulders".

"A bright prospect, I had been watching him from the last two years. He used to bowl gun in the nets. Last year, unfortunately, missed it [due to injury]. But again, whatever conversation I have had, what I see is that he has a good head on his shoulders as well," he said.

Within just two-three matches, Mayank has gathered headlines for his sheer pace, touching the bowling speeds of 150 mph-plus consistently. During the match against RCB, Yadav bagged three wickets in his four-over spell, giving only 14 runs. Following his remarkable spell, the pacer was named the 'Player of the Match'.

The LSG seamer scripted history at the age of 21 as he became the first bowler in the history of IPL to win the 'Player of the Match' award in their first two matches.

He clocked 156.7 kph during the game against RCB and bowled the fastest delivery in the ongoing edition and overall the fourth fastest in the history of the entire tournament, breaking his own record made during the Punjab Kings match which was his debut, where he clocked 155.8 kmph. During his debut game, he took 3/27 in four overs.

It is not just Mayank's pace that has many terming him as the next big Indian pace prospect, it is also the control over his line and length and intimidation that he has produced in a matter of a couple of matches which stands out.

His consecutive three-wicket hauls in his first two games also helped him enter the elite list of players. Yadav became the sixth bowler to scalp three-plus wicket hauls in each of their first two IPL matches. The 21-year-old pacer now has embarked his name along with Lasith Malinga, Amit Singh, Mayank Markande, and Jofra Archer.

Coming to the LSG-GT clash, LSG won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts were reduced to 18/2 at one point. A 73-run partnership between skipper KL Rahul (33 in 31 balls, with three fours) and Marcus Stoinis (58 in 43 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) put LSG in a decent position again.

Later, knocks from Nicholas Pooran (32* in 22 balls, with three sixes) and Ayush Badoni (20 in 11 balls, with three fours) helped LSG put a moderate 163/5 in their 20 overs.

Umesh Yadav (2/22) and Rashid Khan (1/28) were among the wickets for GT.

Chasing 164 runs, GT did have a fine start as skipper Shubman Gill (19 in 21 balls, with two fours) and Sai Sudharsan (31 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) formed a 54-run opening stand, but pacer Yash Thakur's five-wicket haul (5/30) and Krunal Pandya's economical 3/11 blew GT away. Despite Rahul Tewatia (30 in 25 balls, with two fours and two sixes) putting up a fight, GT skittled out for 130 in 18.5 overs, losing by 33 runs.

Thakur's fifer earned him the 'Player of the Match' honours. LSG is in third place at the points table with three wins and a loss, giving them six points. GT is in seventh place, having won two and lost three. They have a total of four points.

