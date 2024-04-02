Mayank Yadav Clocks IPL 2024’s Fastest Ball at 156.7 Kmph, Breaks His Own Record During LSG vs RCB Match

LSG fast bowler Mayank Yadav rattled the Royal Challengers Bangalore batter and silenced the roaring crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with a delivery that clocked a staggering 156.7 kph (97.4 mph). The delivery was the fastest ball of IPL 2024, rewriting the record books for Yadav's blistering pace.

MAYANK YADAV HAS MOST 155KMPH+ DELIVERIES IN IPL HISTORY...!!! 💥



- Mayank hasn't even bowled 50 balls. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AldPc02OKI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 2, 2024

The young LSG pacer unleashed a ferocious yorker that zipped through the air, leaving the batsman and everyone watching in awe. Earlier in the tournament, he had already made headlines by bowling nine deliveries over 150 kph (93.2 mph) in a single match, taking three crucial wickets and conceding only 27 runs to lead LSG to their first win of the season against the Punjab Kings.

His performance was so impressive that it caught the attention of cricket legends like Brett Lee and Dale Steyn, who praised the young Indian pacer for his raw pace and potential. Yadav dismissed Glenn Maxwell for a duck with a thunderous delivery clocked at 151 kph (93.8 mph) to send shockwaves through the stadium. Maxwell, one of the world's finest batsmen, could only manage a feeble attempt, chipping the ball to mid-on.

Yadav continued his onslaught, swiftly removing Cameron Green to further dent RCB's batting lineup. The Chinnaswamy Stadium fell silent, with spectators and players alike awestruck by Yadav's sheer pace and control.

His ability to consistently hit such high speeds forced batsmen to rethink their strategies on the fly, highlighting the immense pressure he exerted on the opposition. With every delivery, spectators found themselves glancing up at the screens in anticipation of the next blistering pace Yadav would unleash. Cricket is a game where anticipation often precedes action, but Yadav's performance was a stark reminder of the immense impact sheer pace can have on the outcome of a match.

Earlier Heroics

Yadav's thunderbolts, reaching speeds of 150 kph (93.2 mph), astounded spectators during his team's 21-run victory over the Punjab Kings last Saturday. His remarkable pace unsettled Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, and Jitesh Sharma, ultimately contributing to PBKS' defeat. Throughout his four-over spell, Yadav consistently registered speeds of 150 kph (93.2 mph) and beyond, earning him the well-deserved title of Player of the Match.