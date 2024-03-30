Mayank Yadav Clocks IPL 2024's Fastest Delivery at 155.8 kmph in LSG vs PBKS Clash

Lucknow Super Giants newcomer Mayank Yadav made a fiery debut in the Indian Premier League on Saturday, showcasing both raw pace and wicket-taking ability against Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

^ Speeds in Mayank Yadav's first IPL over 🥵 pic.twitter.com/GkXTDcYZDU — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 30, 2024

The 21-year-old from Delhi's domestic circuit wasted no time impressing. In his very first over, he clocked a searing 150 kmph (93 mph) delivery against the seasoned opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow. Yadav didn't settle for just a warm welcome – he upped the ante by unleashing the fastest ball of the IPL season so far, a scorching 155.8 kmph (96.8 mph) thunderbolt aimed directly at Dhawan.

Here's Mayank Yadav's delivery in today's match so far:

147, 146, 150, 141, 149, 156, 150, 142, 144, 153, 149, 152, 149, 147, 145, 140, 142 kph

But Yadav's impact went beyond just pace. He proved his bowling skills by dismissing Bairstow in the 12th over, shattering the Punjab Kings' promising 102-run opening stand. This early breakthrough could prove crucial for Lucknow's chances in the high-scoring encounter.