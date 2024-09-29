"Maybe Luck!...I tossed Well": Dhananjaya de Silva after huge win over NZ

Galle [Sri Lanka], September 29 : Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva has attributed his team's recent success to a combination of good fortune, strategic decisions, and hard work, particularly in their fielding and bowling departments.

On Sunday, Sri Lanka defeated the Black Caps (New Zealand) by an innings and 154 runs in the second Test at Galle.

Reflecting on their performance, de Silva remarked in the post-match presentation, "Maybe luck! And I called and tossed well. Chandimal gives us a balanced side and Kamindu can play the long innings. It was brilliant."

He also praised the efforts of his bowlers, Prabath Jayasuriya and Nishan Peiris, who delivered exceptional performances.

"The way they bowled the long spells was brilliant to see," de Silva commented.

Highlighting the team's improved fielding, de Silva acknowledged the dedication and practice that went into their preparations.

"We have been practising hard, and we have been catching a lot. It has paid off," he said.

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka opted to bat first. Riding on centuries from Dinesh Chandimal (116 in 208 balls, with 15 fours), Kamindu Mendis (182 in 250 balls, with 16 fours and four sixes) and Kusal Mendis (106 in 49 balls, with six fours and three sixes), Sri Lanka posed a massive 602/5 declared in the first innings, batting for almost two days.

Glenn Phillips (3/141) was the pick of the bowlers for NZ.

If Sri Lanka had pulled off a batting marathon, New Zealand batters struggled on a spin-friendly surface.

Catches to skipper Dhananjaya de Silva came in plenty as deliveries edged the bat of Kiwi players consistently and beat them consistently. Mitchell Santner (29 in 51 balls, with four boundaries and a six) was the top-scorer as NZ was bundled out for just 88 runs in 39.5 overs. Only two players could cross the 10-run mark.

Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya continued his love affair with Galle, taking 6/42 and his eighth five-wicket haul at the venue. Nishan Peiris, another spinner in the squad, picked up 3/33 in his debut Test.

Sri Lanka led by 514 runs, the fifth-highest-ever first-inning lead in Test cricket history.

In their second innings, the Kiwis fared slightly better. Devon Conway (61 in 62 balls, with 10 fours and a six) made a return-to-form fifty, and Kane Williamson (46 in 58 balls, with four boundaries), Tom Blundell (47*), were among the runs, finishing day three at 199/5, trailed by 315 runs.

On the fourth day, half-centuries did come from Blundell (60 in 64 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Glenn Phillips (78 in 99 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Mitchell Santner (67 in 115 balls, with six fours and three sixes). Phillips-Santner and Santner-Ajaz Patel (22) did put half-century stands but it just delayed the inevitable, a defeat. SL bundled out the Kiwis for 360 and won the match by an innings and 154 runs.

In the second innings, Peiris took a six-wicket haul, getting his six scalps for 170 runs in 33.4 overs. Prabath got three wickets. Skipper Dhananjaya also chipped in with a wicket.

Kamindu was given the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Prabath took home the 'Player of the Series' honour for taking 18 wickets in the series.

