Mayor's New World T20 to be played in Houston from Nov 5 to 15

Houston [US], September 17 : The Mayor's New World T20 Cricket League, the electrifying new cricketing spectacle in the USA, will be held at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston from November 5 to November 15, as per a release from the Mayor's New World T20 Cricket League.

Cricket fans in the USA and across the world can mark their calendars as the organisers of the League have announced its official venue and dates. The Prairie View Cricket Complex (PVCC) is a group of six cricket grounds located in Houston.

The Mayor's New World T20 Cricket League will witness 60 dynamic players, including international cricketers, USA National Team stars, and emerging local talent from the country. With representation from cricketing powerhouses such as India, South Africa, England, West Indies, and the USA, players will compete as part of four franchises.

Speaking about the Mayor's New World T20 Cricket League and the venue announcement, Chairman & League Commissioner, Brijesh Mathur said, "We are thrilled to bring the Mayor's New World T20 in Houston. The venue offers world-class infrastructure and a perfect setting for players and fans. November will be a true festival of cricket in the USA," as quoted from a release by the Mayor's New World T20 Cricket League.

"The Mayor's New World T20 is also an opportunity to unearth local talent and give them the invaluable experience of sharing the field with world-class players," he added.

The Mayor's New World T20's goal is to provide a platform that fosters the growth of cricket in the region and brings the sport to new audiences.

Played in the fast-paced 20-over format, each match will deliver 180 minutes of pure cricketing action, packed with boundaries, wickets, and thrilling moments for fans across the globe.

