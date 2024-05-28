MCA secretary Ajinkya lauds Jay Shah's initiative of rewarding groundsmen, curators for their work in IPL 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 : Ajinkya Naik, the secretary of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), lauded the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah for his move to reward the groundsmen and curators for their hard work during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024.

Following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2024, Shah took to social media and thanked the ground staff on Monday as they worked tirelessly to provide brilliant pitches throughout the 17th edition of the cash-rich league. He announced a cash prize of Ra 25 lakh each for groundsmen and curators at regular venues and Rs 10 lakh each for three additional venues of IPL 2024.

"The unsung heroes of our successful T20 season are the incredible ground staff who worked tirelessly to provide brilliant pitches, even in difficult weather conditions. As a token of our appreciation, the groundsmen and curators at the 10 regular IPL venues will receive INR 25 lakhs each, and the same at the 3 additional venues will get INR 10 lakhs each. Thank you for your dedication and hard work!" Shah wrote on X.

Speaking to ANI, Naik said, "This is great initiative by BCCI. We welcome this decision. The unsung heroes of the IPL season have been rewarded rightfully. In this hot weather, they worked really well."

In the final on Sunday, all-round performance from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), including fiery spells by Mitchell Starc and Andre Russell and a half-century by Venkatesh Iyer, helped the Purple and Gold side secure their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in Chennai's Chepauk Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor