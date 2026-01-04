MCA thanks RCB, RR for stadium visit; hopes to host IPL matches soon in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) thanked the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) for visiting the MCA International Stadium, calling it an important step toward showcasing the venue.

MCA expressed gratitude to RCB and RR for visiting the Pune venue, noting that their visit helped highlight it as a top destination for major cricket events.

"We extend our sincere thanks to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals for visiting MCA International Stadium, Gahunje, Pune a couple of weeks back. Their presence marks a significant step in showcasing the MCA International Stadium, Pune, as a premier destination for top-tier cricketing events," MCA said in an X post.

MCA expressed confidence that, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) support, the stadium will soon be approved to host IPL matches for one of these teams.

"Considering BCC's support for the Maharashtra Cricket Association, we are sure that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will approve the MCA International Stadium as a venue for upcoming fixtures of one of these teams in the near future. With BCCI's support, Indian Premier League (IPL) matches can soon be hosted in Pune-bringing high-profile clashes, world-class players, and the electrifying IPL spectacle to cricket fans in the city."

"Maharashtra Cricket Association looks forward to welcoming big matches, big players, and unforgettable moments very soon," MCA further said in the X post.

MCA last hosted a cricket match in January 2025 when India clashed with England, where the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue defeated the Three Lions by 15 runs.

Till now, MCA has hosted five T20Is, three Tests, and 12 ODIs.

