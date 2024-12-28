MCC President Fred Oldfield reflects on awarding Sachin Tendulkar with Honorary Cricket Membership

Melbourne [Australia], December 28 : The Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) President Fred Oldfield on Saturday reflected on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar being honoured with Honorary Cricket Membership of MCC.

Oldfield confirmed that Tendulkar accepted the membership. He added that they couldn't be more pleased that the former cricketer is a part of the honoured group.

Earlier on Friday, MCC honoured Indian legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar with Honorary Cricket Membership in regard to his contributions to the sport during his playing days.

Speaking to ANI, Oldfield said that MCC awards honorary life memberships to cricketers who have made outstanding contributions to cricket.

"The Melbourne Cricket Club, on occasions, awards honorary life memberships to cricketers who have made outstanding contributions to cricket not only for the country but for the world. Recently, we invited Sachin Tendulkar to join that cohort and he has accepted it. We couldn't be more pleased that he is part of that honoured group," Oldfield told ANI.

The Melbourne Cricket Club was established on November 15, 1983, by Frederick Powlett, Robert Russell, George B. Smyth and brothers Alfred and Charles Mundy, as per the official MCC website.

Speaking of Tendulkar, the 'Master Blaster' is celebrated for his unparalleled skill and mastery in cricket, entertaining fans worldwide from 1989 to 2013. The Maharashtra-born player made his Test debut on November 15, 1989, at the age of 16, and played his first ODI on December 18 of the same year.

With 34,357 runs in 664 international appearances at an average of 48.52, Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in international cricket. He has 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries to his name, records unmatched in the sport's history. Tendulkar was the first cricketer to achieve a double century in ODIs and played a record 200 Test matches.

In ODIs, he amassed 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. In Tests, he scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, with 51 centuries and 68 fifties. Tendulkar was also a part of India's ICC Cricket World Cup-winning team in 2011, achieving his lifelong dream after his World Cup debut in 1992.

From 2008 to 2013, Tendulkar represented the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, winning the tournament in 2013.

