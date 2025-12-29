Melbourne [Australia], December 29 : The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch has been rated "unsatisfactory" by the ICC after the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England ended in just two days, as per the ICC's website.

This decision was made because the pitch was deemed too favourable to bowlers, with 36 wickets falling in 142 overs and no batter scoring a half-century.

As a result, the MCG has received one demerit point under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, which will remain active for the next five years.

Match referee Jeff Crowe explained that the pitch's condition gave bowlers an unfair advantage, contributing to the match's rapid conclusion. England won the test by four wickets, securing their first Test victory in Australia since 2011.

"The MCG pitch was too much in favour of the bowlers. With 20 wickets falling on the first day, 16 on the second day and no batter even reaching a half-century, the pitch was 'Unsatisfactory' as per the guidelines and the venue gets one demerit point," said Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, as quoted by ICC's website.

Notably, all the 36 wickets were taken by pacers in just two days of play.

In the fourth Ashes Test, England won the toss and chose to bat, applying immediate pressure with an aggressive pace attack. Josh Tongue led the charge with figures of 5/45 as Australia were all out for just 152, with Michael Neser being the top scorer with 35.

Looking to take advantage of the low total, England found the conditions just as demanding and were bowled out for 110 in under 30 overs, as only three of their players could cross the 10-run mark, with Harry Brook's 41 being the top score for the side.

Australia began their second innings on the opening day itself, with 20 wickets falling in a dramatic day of cricket. The pattern continued on Day 2 as well, as Australia could only manage 132, despite Travis Head's 46 the highest individual score of the match while England's bowlers maintained relentless pressure with Brydon Carse and captain Ben Stokes claiming four and three wickets, respectively.

England completed the chase of 175 in 32.2 overs, losing six wickets, with key contributions from Zak Crawley (37), Ben Duckett (34) and Jacob Bethell (40).

Although England claimed their first Test win in Australia since 2011, Australia had already secured the Ashes by winning the opening three matches to gain an unassailable 3-0 lead.

