McSweeney, Webster guide Australia A to 7-wicket win over India A

Mackay [Australia], November 3 : Fine half-centuries from skipper Nathan McSweeney and Beau Webster helped Australia chase down a target of 225 runs set by India A and secure a seven-wicket win in the first unofficial Test at Mackay on Sunday.

With this win, Australia is up 1-0 in the two-match series.

Australia A won the toss and elected to field first. India A was bundled out for just 107 runs in their first innings. Devdutt Padikkal (36 in 77 balls, with two fours) and Sai Sudharsan (21 in 35 balls, with a boundary) and Navdeep Saini (23 in 42 balls, with two fours and a six) played some crucial knocks for India, that helped them cross double figures as they were 86/9 at one point.

Brendan Doggett (6/15) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia A in 11 overs. Jordan Buckingham got two wickets while Todd Murphy and Fergus O'Neill got one wicket each.

In their first innings, Australia was skittled out for just 195 runs, giving them a lead of 88 runs. McSweeney (39 in 131 balls, with four boundaries), Beau Webster (33 in 44 balls, with five fours) and Cooper Connolly (37 in 60 balls, with five fours) played some important knocks that pushed Australia towards a lead.

Mukesh Kumar (6/46) and Prasidh Krishna (3/43) troubled the Aussie bowlers with their pace.

India was 30/2 in their second innings, but a double century partnership between Sai Sudharsan (103 in 200 balls, with nine fours) and Padikkal (88 in 199 balls, with six fours) pushed India to a massive lead. Ishan Kishan played a solid knock of 32 in 58 balls, with three fours and two sixes.

India was bundled out for 312 runs, giving them a lead of 224 runs.

Indian bowlers troubled Australia early on, reducing them to 85/3. McSweeney (88 in 178 balls, with nine fours) and Webster (61 in 117 balls, with four boundaries) put on a big partnership, helping Australia secure a seven-wicket win.

