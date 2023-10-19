Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues among top players retained by Delhi Capitals for WPL 2024

New Delhi [India], October 19 : Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday revealed their list of retained and released players for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024.

"The Delhi-based franchise has retained a total of 15 players, including 5 overseas players," Delhi Capitals said in an official statement.

Wicketkeeper-batter Aparna Mondal, opener Jasia Akhter, and American fast-bowling all-rounder Tara Norris have been released from the squad ahead of the auction.

"It wasn't an easy decision at all for us to let go of these players. They were all a crucial part of our very memorable inaugural season, and I wish them all the very best. We've got a solid squad in place, and will aim to make it more complete at the upcoming auction," head coach Jonathan Batty said in an official DC statement.

"The franchise organised a couple of off-season camps over the last few months, which has allowed us as a coaching group to have a look at the available talent, and also assess the physical condition and skills of our existing players. We're hoping for a successful auction going into the new season," assistant coach Hemlata Kala said.

Delhi Capitals reached the final of the inaugural Women's Premier League, losing to Mumbai Indians in the title clash.

The window for the five franchises to retain players for the TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 season came to an end on October 15. While 60 players, including 21 overseas cricketers, were retained across five franchises, 29 players were released from their existing squads.

Retained players: Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia and Titas Sadhu.

Released players: Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter and Tara Norris.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor