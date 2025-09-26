Meg Lanning picks her XI for Australia's Women's World Cup opener

New Delhi [India], September 26 : Australia legend Meg Lanning revealed her XI for Australia's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 opener, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

With the countdown to the World Cup 2025 underway, all eyes are on Australia as they prepare to defend their crown.

Alyssa Healy's team are due to open their campaign against Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand on October 1 in Indore.

Discussing Australia's prospective side for their opening contest, Lanning revealed what selection decisions she would make.

Her opening combination has the experience of Healy and the youthful exuberance of Phoebe Litchfield.

"I think the batting lineup, you've got Healy and Litchfield, who have shown over the last little bit that they're a pretty dynamic partnership up the top there," she said on ICC Review, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

Familiar faces follow, with star performers like Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney and Ash Gardner making up the middle and lower-order.

"And then the batting lineup sort of takes care of itself in a lot of ways with Perry and Mooney, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, and Tahlia McGrath sort of rounding all of that out," she added.

This grouping provides Australia with a strong all-round balance, whereas Mooney is also capable of taking over the gloves, should the need arise.

According to Australia's former skipper, their biggest selection conundrum will be in the bowling department.

"I think the challenge will be picking the bowlers and what sort of lineup they want to go with there," she noted.

"We've got Darcie Brown with a little bit more pace, who might be a little bit more effective on some wickets," she added.

"And then you've obviously got the two leg spinners too (Alana King and Georgia Wareham), who they've been playing in this series (against India), which they have (also) done in the past, but maybe not so much recently," she said.

According to the World Cup-winning skipper, the ultimate call in this aspect will lie with the team management's reading of conditions.

"I think the conditions will play a big part. Is it going to spin a lot? You know, therefore we might play an extra spinner, but if we feel like there's enough there for the quicks, then you've got Darcie Brown and Kim Garth to come in. So that's the question that's going to be worked through for the Australians," she added.

Furthermore, Lanning expects the White Ferns to provide a good challenge to their neighbouring rivals.

New Zealand were in their element in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, winning the title after defeating South Africa in the final, and will be keen to make a double with a triumph in the ODI edition too.

"They've shown on the big stage they can get it done," she noted.

"I know when I was involved in series and World Cup matches against them, it was always a big game because we know they've got some really dangerous players and some match winners in there who've been around for a long time and know how it all works," she added.

Australia faces New Zealand on October 1 in Indore.

