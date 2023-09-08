Meg Lanning ruled out of Australia’s series against West Indies

Melbourne [Australia], September 8 : Australia's regular skipper Meg Lanning was ruled out of the upcoming series against the West Indies.

Lanning sat out in Australia's recent Ashes series in England due to medical reasons and will remain sidelined through a pair of three-match white-ball contests against the West Indies at home at the start of next month.

Alyssa Healy will once again lead Australia in the absence of Lanning and team doctor Pip Inge expects to see the first-choice skipper return to action via domestic cricket later in the year.

“Meg is progressing well but remains unavailable for competitive cricket. No date has been set for Meg’s return to play, however, we anticipate a gradual return through domestic cricket," Inge said as quoted by ICC.

“Cricket Australia medical staff will continue to work closely with Meg and an update on her availability will be provided in due course.”

The Aussies still have a wealth of experience at their disposal for the visit of the Caribbean side, with Healy to be supported by star all-rounder Tahlia McGrath stepping in as vice-captain.

Hard-hitter Grace Harris will take part in the T20I series of the tour only, with leg-spinner Alana King replacing her for the three-match ODI series that follows.

Australia selector Shawn Flegler believes the squad chosen is well-balanced and expects to see the side perform well on home soil.

“We saw the depth of talent and flexibility within the squad which toured England and Ireland in the winter and as a result have selected similar squads for the upcoming series," he said.

“Alyssa and Ellyse (Perry) are on track in their return to play programs. Both are well placed to take part in Women’s National Cricket League matches later this month and are expected to be fully available for the upcoming international series.

“Alyssa embraced the added challenge of captaincy during the Ashes and will again lead the team in Meg’s absence. We’re fortunate to have plenty of international experience and strong leaders within the squad and know she will be well supported.

“Although currently unavailable for selection, Meg remains an integral part of our team and we’ll continue to support her throughout her return to play program."

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20Is only), Jess Jonassen, Alana King (ODIs only), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

