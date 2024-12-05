Megan Schutt shines as Australia Women clinch 5-wicket win over India in 1st ODI

Brisbane [Australia], December 5 : Pacer Megan Schutt's fiery spell helped Australia Women clinch a five-wicket victory over India in the first ODI match of the series at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Thursday.

Megan Schutt produced her career-best performance and a maiden ODI five-for that saw her claim figures of 5/19 and dismantle India's top order, according to ICC.

After Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat, India's batting lineup failed to find its rhythm in the first inning.

The hosts remained in control from the beginning of the game, picking up wickets at regular intervals and putting pressure on the Indian batters.

The visitors struggled with poor shot selection and sloppy running between the wickets, making it difficult to build partnerships, with a 27-run fifth-wicket stand between Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh emerging as the highest.

Rodrigues top-scored with 23, while captain Harmanpreet (17) and returning Harleen Doel (19) were unable to anchor the innings.

Schutt's exceptional new-ball spell, alongside key contributions from Kim Garth, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, and Alana King, who grabbed a wicket each, ensured that India were bowled out for just 100 in 34.2 overs.

Chasing a modest target of 101, Australia's opening pair, Phoebe Litchfield (35) and debutant Georgia Voll gave the home side a solid start with a 48-run partnership.

Just when the run chase seemed comfortable, Renuka Singh sparked a dramatic turnaround, claiming three quick wickets to reduce Australia to 52/3.

Singh dismissed Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney in the ninth over, before Priya Mishra sent Sutherland (6) and Gardner (8) back to the pavilion in the following overs that brought some life back into the game for Harmanpreet's side.

Despite the early setbacks, Voll's composed and match-winning 46* guided Australia to a five-wicket victory in the 17th over.

The second ODI between Australia and India will take place on Sunday in Brisbane.

