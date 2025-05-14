Mehidy Hasan Miraz wins ICC Men's Player of the Month for April

New Delhi [India], May 14 : Bangladesh's ace all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for April, according to the official ICC website.

Miraz won the prestigious award over pacers Blessing Muzarabani and Ben Sears, becoming only the third Bangladeshi player to win the ICC Men's Player of the Month title, following Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan. This marks Miraz's first time receiving the award.

"It's an incredible honour to win the ICC Men's Player of the Month. The ICC Awards are the ultimate recognition for any cricketer, and to receive this from a global vote means a lot to me," Mehidy Hasan Miraz said in response to the accolade.

He continued, "Moments like these remind me of my journey being named Player of the Tournament in the 2016 ICC Under-19 World Cup was a massive encouragement early in my career, and this award feels just as special."

"I am truly delighted. This award will be a big source of inspiration for me to keep giving my best and contributing to Bangladesh's success on the world stage. As cricketers, we dream of making an impact and bringing joy to our fans. Recognition like this from the ICC motivates me to keep pushing harder and performing consistently for my country. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and the fans this award belongs to all of them too," Miraz added.

The 27-year-old all-rounder displayed exceptional form during Bangladesh's series against Zimbabwe, accumulating 116 runs in two Tests at an average of 38.66 and claiming 15 wickets at an average of 11.86.

In the first Test at Sylhet, Miraz impressed with the ball, taking back-to-back five-wicket hauls. He claimed figures of 5/52 in the first innings and 5/50 in the second innings, although Zimbabwe ultimately secured a three-wicket victory.

The second Test was memorable for Miraz, who excelled with both bat and ball. After Zimbabwe was dismissed for a modest total in the first innings, Miraz scored an impressive 104 off 162 balls, anchoring Bangladesh's batting effort. He followed this up with another five-wicket haul, taking 5/32 in Zimbabwe's second innings, as Bangladesh won the match by an innings and 106 runs in Chattogram, levelling the series .

