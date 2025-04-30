Mehidy's all-round show powers Bangladesh to innings victory over Zimbabwe in 2nd Test

Chattogram [Bangladesh], April 30 : A fantastic all-round show from Mehidy Hasan Miraz powered Bangladesh to a fantastic win by an innings and 106 runs against Zimbabwe in the second Test at Chattogram on Wednesday.

With this win, the series of two matches has ended in a 1-1 draw.

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first. Half-centuries came from Sean Williams (67 in 166 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Nick Welch (54 in 133 balls, with three fours and a six) as Zimbabwe made 227 runs in 90.1 overs. Both these batters were involved in a 90-run partnership.

Taijul Islam (6/60) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh.

When Bangladesh came to bat in their first innings, an 118-run partnership between Shadman Islam and Anamul Haque (39 in 80 balls, with four boundaries) gave the hosts a fine start. Shadnan went on to score his second century in Tests, making 120 in 181 balls, with 16 fours and a six before being the third wicket to fall at 194.

Miraz (104 in 162 balls, with 11 fours and a six), along with the lower-order batters Taijul Islam (20 in 45 balls, with three fours) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (41 in 80 balls, with two fours and a six) carried Bangladesh to 444 in 129.2 overs. They led by 217 runs.

Vincent Masekesa (5/115) was the top bowler for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe put on a poor performance in their second innings, with Ben Curran (46 in 103 balls, with five fours) and skipper Craig Ervine (25 in 56 balls, with two fours) being the only ones with double-digit scores as Miraz (5/32) ran through their line-up. Zimbabwe was bundled out for 111 in 46.2 overs, and they lost by an innings and 106 runs.

