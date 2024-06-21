“Men Can Get Over Anything, but…”: Shikhar Dhawan’s X Post Reminds Fans of India’s Heartbreaking ODI World Cup 2023 Final Loss

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan evoked fans' nostalgia and lingering disappointment with a social media post referencing the team's unexpected loss in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final on Nov. 19, 2023.

India, unbeaten throughout the tournament, fell short in the championship match, leaving a deep emotional mark on fans and experts alike. More than six months later, the sting of the defeat remains fresh.

Check out Shikhar Dhawan's X post here:

Men can get over anything, but not 19th November pic.twitter.com/KZRTsx8doe — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 21, 2024

Dhawan, currently outside the national team selection, shared a humorous meme on social media. The meme, a billboard reading "Vaishali, I am over you, Not yours, Khanna," resonated with fans, sparking amusement and emotional responses.

The 38-year-old cricketer captioned the post, "Men can get over anything, but not 19th November."

Read Also | “Stop Sweeping Me”: Suryakumar Yadav and Rashid Khan Exchange Light-Hearted Banter During IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Here's how Fans reacted:

Dhawan's post quickly went viral, with fans reacting with memes and emotional messages about the World Cup loss.



Men can get over anything, but not these heartbreaks. pic.twitter.com/T0uiYwn9Rs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 21, 2024

Men can get over anything, but not 19th November.

- Shikhar Dhawan — Mehul Singh🍂 (@mehul_yarrr) June 21, 2024

Just like Travis Head smashing blue jersey teams, Shikhar Dhawan used to smash Yellow Jersey teams...missed Shikhar and Pandya that day...😕😢💔 — Victorious Valsartan (@thisisvaib) June 21, 2024

India, unbeaten so far in the tournament, will face Australia in a Super Eight match on June 24 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. It will be a chance for revenge after their heartbreaking loss in the 50-over World Cup final. Both teams are undefeated in the tournament. Australia won all five of their group-stage matches, while India won three and had one washed out. They then defeated Afghanistan in their Super Eight opener.