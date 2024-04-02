Mendis, Jayasuriya give Sri Lanka upper hand against Bangladesh (Day 4, Stumps)

Chattogram [Bangladesh], April 2 : Sri Lankan bowlers, especially the spinners Prabhat Jayasuriya and Kamindu Mendis, gave the team an upper hand on the fourth day of the second Test of the two-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.

At Day Four stumps, Bangladesh were 268/7 in their second innings with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam on the crease. Both batters so far have built an unbeaten partnership of 25 runs from 33 balls.

Sri Lanka resumed the fourth day from 102/6 with Angelo Mathews (39) and Prabath Jayasuriya (3) unbeaten on the crease with the visitors having a 455-run lead.

Mathews completed his fifty in the 31st over as he pushed the ball for a single on the bowling of left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hassan.

Both batters were able to add just 32 runs to the team total as the all-rounder was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 56 runs with the help of five boundaries. Mathews built a partnership of 43 runs along with Jayasuriya before getting dismissed to Shakib.

After Mathew's wicket, Vishwa Fernando came out to bat. The Sri Lankan side declared their second innings at 157/7 with Jayasiruya (28) and Fernando (8) unbeaten on the crease. They set a target of 511 runs for the Bangladesh side.

The pick of the bowlers for the hosts was Hasan Mahmud who grabbed four wickets in his spell of 15 overs where he conceded 65 runs. Two wickets were snapped by Khaled Ahmed and one was bagged by Shakib in their respective spells.

Chasing 511runs for victory, Bangladesh batters started off the innings well but lost three wickets inside 100 runs. First, they lost the wicket of Mahmudul Hasan Joy when the team score was 37. The second wicket to fall was of the other opener Zakir Hasan at the score of 51. They lost the third wicket at 94 as the team skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was dismissed after scoring just 20 runs.

Left-hand batter Mominal Haque scored a crucial fifty for his side but was sent back to the dressing room after completing his 50 runs which was laced with eight fours and a six.

After four wickets, Shakib and Litton Das built a partnership of 61 runs. The former was dismissed after scoring 36 runs with the help of three boundaries. The fifth wicket fell at the score of 193 as he was dismissed by Kamindu Mendis.

Soon after the fifth wicket, Sri Lanka lost their sixth wicket when the team score was 197 runs Das was dismissed after scoring 38 runs which included four boundaries.

After the sixth wicket, Shahadat Hossain Dipu came out to the crease to bat. He built a partnership of 46 runs with Mehidy Hasan Miraz before Hossain Dipu was dismissed after scoring 15 runs when the team score was 243.

For the Lanka side, two wickets each were snapped by Jayasuriya, Mendis, and Lahiru Kumara in their respective spells. One wicket was grabbed by Fernando in his spell of 10 overs where he conceded 39 runs.

Brief Score: 178 & 268/7 in 67 overs (Mominal Haque 50, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 44, Kamindu Mendis 2/22) vs Sri Lanka 531 & 157/7d in 40 overs (Angelo Mathews 56, Nishan Madushka 34, Hasan Mahmud 4/65).

