Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: ICC releases warm-up fixtures for Qualifier

Dubai [UAE], May 23 : The warm-up fixtures have been confirmed ahead of the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe by ICC.

All 10 teams will play a total of two warm-up matches ahead of the start of the Qualifier on June 18, with sides to get some valuable match practice in prior to the commencement of the crucial event.

Every team will be in action on Tuesday, June 13 for the opening day of warm-up fixtures, with a second set of games set to take place during the same week on Thursday June 15 as per ICC.

The 10 sides in Zimbabwe for the Qualifier are battling it out for two places at the 2023 World Cup at the end of the year, with the top two teams at the completion of the Super Six stage progressing through to the final and earning a place at the 50-over showcase.

ICC has also announced the fixtures for the Qualifier matches of the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Two-time winners West Indies and 1996 champions Sri Lanka are in different groups for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier that will take place in Zimbabwe between June 18 and July 9.

West Indies drawn in Group A alongside tournament hosts Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Nepal and USA. And Sri Lanka is in Group B with the island nation scheduled to play matches against Ireland, Scotland, Oman and the UAE.

Warm-up fixtures:

Tuesday, 13 June

West Indies v Scotland, Harare Sports Club

Zimbabwe v Oman, Takashinga Cricket Club

Nepal v UAE, Old Hararians Cricket Club

Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Queen's Sports Club

Ireland v USA, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Thursday, 15 June

Nepal v Oman, Harare Sports Club

West Indies v UAE, Takashinga Cricket Club

Zimbabwe v Scotland, Old Hararians Cricket Club

Ireland v Netherlands, Queen's Sports Club

Sri Lanka v USA, Bulawayo Athletic Club

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor