Men’s CWC Tickets for India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune are on sale tomorrow

New Delhi [India], August 30 : Tickets for three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 matches of India at Chennai, Delhi and Pune will go on general sale on Thursday.

The World Cup will start on October 5 and it will end in the final on November 19. The three tickets will go on sale at 20h00 IST on Thursday via the official ticketing website https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

Tomorrow's upcoming ticket release will feature the following matches:

Sunday 8 October- India v Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Wednesday 11 October – India v Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Thursday 19 October – India v Bangladesh, MCA International Stadium, Pune

According to ICC's press release, India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai will go on sale on September 1, tickets for the India match at Bengaluru and Kolkata will be available on September 2, India matches at Ahmedabad tickets will go on sale on September 3, and tickets for major matches like semi-finals and final will be available on September 15.

The World Cup kicks off with a repeat of the 2019 Final, England against New Zealand in the largest cricket stadium in the world in Ahmedabad in an occasion not to be missed.

The 2023 World Cup will showcase the very best of cricket in one day and combine the unique Indian passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations Australia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion. This is your moment to be part of cricketing history.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah spoke about the ticket sales and said as quoted by ICC, "As we announce the commencement of ticket sales for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, we extend a warm invitation to cricket fans from every corner of our nation and around the globe. Our venues are ready to welcome fans to a tournament that promises to redefine the cricketing landscape. With world-class infrastructure, we are geared up to create a World Cup experience like no other. Brace yourselves for a journey that will leave you with cherished memories and a front-row seat to some of the most electrifying action on the One Day stage."

ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said, "We are delighted to announce that tickets will go on general sale for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 today, bringing the pinnacle event of the one-day game directly to the world. We encourage everyone to secure their seats and be part of this historic event."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor