Men’s ODI WC: Adam Zampa feels confident ahead of the clash against Pakistan

Bengaluru, Oct 17 Australia's spinner Adam Zampa shone bright with the ball claiming four wickets against Sri Lanka in a much-needed win for Australia after two consecutive losses in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup.

Smarting from back-to-back defeats, five-time champions Australia moved off the bottom of the points table after their five-wicket victory against 1996 champions Sri Lanka.

Talking to reporters after the win against Sri Lanka, Zampa revealed his plans against Pakistan.

"I've just got to try and keep my wicket-taking attitude because that's what works for me, regardless of whether I am going for runs or not,” said Zampa

"We've got a tough game coming up next against Pakistan but I am going to try and keep things the same for me," he added.

Zampa claimed 4-47 to grab the player-of-the-match award and went on to reveal his discomfort while bowling.

Zampa's journey with the ball hasn’t been great in this World Cup He took just one wicket against South Africa and went wicketless against India. His performance with the ball against Sri Lanka made some amends and put Australia's campaign back on the rails.

"I didn't feel great. I have had trouble with back spasms over the past couple of days so it was just about trying to get through that one," the 31-year-old said.

"I've had days where I've felt better and bowled better. Personally, I know I'm not at my best, but it's nice to be on this end of the result tonight."

