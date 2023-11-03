Men's ODI WC: Afghan skipper dedicates Netherlands win to refugees back home

Lucknow, Nov 3 As Afghanistan secured their third successive win in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup against the Netherlands on Friday, their skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said they are hoping to qualify for the semifinals for his country and family and dedicated their victory to the scores of refugees fighting for survival.

Afghanistan rode on another clinical bowling and batting performance to score their third successive victory as the surprise package of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup, thrashing the Netherlands by seven wickets to maintain their chances of reaching the semifinals.

After bundling out the Netherlands, who elected to bat first, for a paltry 179 in 46.3 overs, Afghanistan chased the target easily, reaching 181/3 with 111 balls remaining.

With their third win on a trot, Afghanistan sits with eight points on the World Cup table and has boosted their chances of a knockout spot.

Asked whether they are dreaming about a spot in the semifinal after this win, Shahidi replied in the affirmative.

"Of course, 100%. We are trying our best to make it to the semifinal and if it happens, it will be a big achievement for the country," Shahidi said in the post-match presentation on Friday."I lost my mother three months ago and my family is in a lot of pain. It will be a big achievement (to reach the semifinal), first of all for the country, but also for my family," he said.

Shahidi said he would like to dedicate the victory to the refugees struggling for their lives. "Right now, a lot of refugee people are struggling. We are watching their videos and we are sad for them. We are with them in these tough times and I want to dedicate this win to them, who are in pain, and to everyone back home," said Shahidi, who struck an unbeaten 58 to help Afghanistan overcome the Netherlands.

Hashmatullah Shahidi said he was pleased with both the bowling and batting performance of his team. "I can say both. We bowled well but the run-chase is good. The third consecutive time that we have chased down a target successfully," said Shahidi.

Asked why run-chases bring out the best in his team, the Afghanistan captain said they plan their chase as per the scoreboard. "We are looking at the board and the target of the opposition team. We are playing accordingly, and we are achieving for our team," he said.

Asked to analyse the performance of off-spinner Mohammad Nabi, who claimed three wickets on Friday, Shahidi said, "He is a special player. He always shows his talent. Whenever the team needs him, he takes responsibility, like he did today. We are all very united at this World Cup. We are enjoying our wins, and all of them are thinking about winning," he said.

