Men’s ODI WC: Bangladesh will miss batting, leadership of Shakib Al Hasan against Australia, says Chandika Hathurusinghe

Pune, Nov 10 Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said the team will miss the batting and leadership of veteran left-arm spin all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in their last 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup game against Australia.

Bangladesh will be without the services of Shakib in their game against Australia at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday after he suffered a fracture in his left index finger during the match against Sri Lanka at New Delhi and is expected to be out of action for a month.

“We have been spoilt. We had him for a long, long time and I mean when you have someone like Shakib’s calibre, number one all-rounder, it's two players in one. So it's hard to do much changes with the combination.”

“So, we will definitely want to fill his bowling vacuum with another spinner or a fast bowler. It's in batting we're going to miss and his leadership, so, it’s hard,” said Hathurusinghe in the pre-match press conference.

Saturday’s match could also mark the Men’s ODI World Cup exit for veterans, wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim and all-rounder Mahmudullah, along with Shakib.

“They had a wonderful journey overall for a cricketer to play four World Cups is very, very unique and then for Bangladesh cricket, I don't know whether they are playing their last one.”

“So, to be honest, they're still very fit. They're still performing. It's up to them individually to decide that one. So, I can't comment on their last one. But then to play four World Cups - one guy is five, I think, is it? Mushfiqur and Shakib played five.”

“So, it's wonderful, I mean, anyone playing or start playing cricket and dreaming of playing five. They have been the best of Bangladesh cricket in the short journey of Bangladesh cricket. If they decided to quit, It's a change of baton kind of thing for Bangladesh cricket,” elaborated Hathurusinghe.

Hathurusinghe also called for a change to cricket’s 'Timed-out' law for the batter, believing that it should be a matter for the umpires only to decide. Bangladesh’s three-wicket win over Sri Lanka was overshadowed by Angelo Mathews being given 'Timed out' following an appeal from Shakib, making it the first such instance of the dismissal in the 146-year history of international cricket.

“I don't think it's going to stop here, if whatever I say. Only thing I can say here is it's one of the modes of dismissal. It was a recent addition to the condition of play. I think it's the sixth edition or the fifth edition of playing conditions. My only thing is to keep all this, I don't know whether this is going to stop.”

“But I think my suggestion is, it have to leave it to the umpires to decide because if you read the law, it says timed out. I don't think it's leave it to the players to appeal and all that. Then everybody has a different opinion on both sides. So that's all I can comment at the moment.”

