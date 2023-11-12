Men’s ODI WC: Buttler will feel sad, incredibly disappointed; needs time to let dust settle, says Morgan

Kolkata, Nov 12 Eoin Morgan, England’s 2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain, has stated that skipper Jos Buttler will be feeling sad and incredibly disappointed with the side’s exit from the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup and added that the wicketkeeper-batter needs time to let the dust settle over a dismal campaign to plot the chart of resurgence.

Buttler was a member of the England team which made a shock league stage exit and was criticised for being way behind the modern ODI game. Under Morgan’s leadership, England embraced an attacking form of the game and transformed into leaders of the ODI format to win the 2019 World Cup at home, with Buttler being a key member of the triumph.

Much was expected of the Buttler-led England in their title defence in India, especially with Ben Stokes coming out of retirement. But six defeats in their first seven matches confirmed their early exit from the tournament.

"He (Buttler) will feel sad and incredibly disappointed. I think he is a very proud guy, an unbelievable competitor, and he always strives not only for himself to do better, but he desperately wants the team to be successful."

"He was there in 2015 where we got beaten up and down in Australia and New Zealand, so he knows how tough it is to compete with the best in the world, but deep down he will know that this is a missed opportunity because of the quality of player he has within his team," said Morgan to Sky Sports.

They were also at risk of losing a place at the 2025 Champions Trophy, but victories over Netherlands and Pakistan helped them be amongst the top eight teams for the competition, although they finished in a disappointing seventh place in the points table.

Buttler also had a forgettable time with the bat in the 2023 World Cup, making only 138 runs in nine innings at an average of 15.33 and had admitted that his form in the tournament had been a source of frustration.

"The only thing that will help him gain clarity moving forward in the coming weeks is just time because it takes time to get over an experience like this. You need the dust to settle. Have a look back and look back at the notes that you made throughout the tournament.

"What was lacking, where you thought you could improve both on and off the field and try and use them to learn. Ben (Stokes) nailed it earlier on when he said some of your biggest and hardest lessons are on days where you are humiliated," added Morgan.

Buttler will be seen in action next month when England travel to the West Indies for a three-match ODI series from December 3-9 and a five-match T20 series from December 12-21, where he’s captain of both white-ball teams.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor