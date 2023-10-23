Men’s ODI WC: Don't think you should feel guilty sitting outside when team is performing, says Shami

Dharamshala, Oct 23 Though Mohammed Shami wasn’t in India’s playing eleven for the first four games of 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, the veteran pacer was straightaway impactful in his maiden match, taking a superb 5-54 to play a crucial role in the hosts’ winning against New Zealand by four wickets in an engrossing top-of-the-table clash.

After the match ended, Shami, who also became the first India bowler to pick two five-wicket hauls in Men’s ODI World Cups, stated he always felt one should not have any guilty feeling over not being a part of the playing eleven when the side is performing well.

“All the wickets are good. When you play for the country, I feel every wicket is important for you. They say that every point (scalp) in building of wickets that you compile is useful. As such, I don't like any particular wicket more (each wicket is valuable); I enjoy all my wickets.”

“I was watching everything on the bench. I will do something only when I am given the chance. But yes, it is very important. When you are not playing, it is very difficult.”

“But if your team is performing, your boys are moving in a rhythm, then I don't think you should feel guilty sitting outside. Because you are also a part of the team and a part of the World Cup. I think everyone should enjoy each other’s success,” said Shami in post-match press conference.

Shami has been an integral member of the Indian team since his debut in 2013, but with Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the playing eleven, he had to sit on the sidelines.

A left ankle injury to Hardik meant a change in combination and Shami came in for Thakur to boost India’s fast-bowling options, which he did by ratting New Zealand in the start and in back-end of the innings.

“Personally, I keep my outlook as – you keep enjoying. Because in India the biggest sport is cricket. The biggest place is the place where you are sitting. It's not necessary to be there (in playing XI). You have 15 players. Four of them have to stay out. So, by being positive and enjoying, I feel you will get more results.”

“So, I always think to myself, I am not here today, I will be here tomorrow. If not tomorrow, then day after tomorrow. They do come in rotation. And when your time comes, you contribute for the team. I think in that way that the one who is performing now, be happy with that. That's it,” added Shami.

Table-toppers India have some time off before they next take on defending champions England at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday and Shami felt the team will be in touch with the game during the rest period.

“See, first of all, recovery is very important. When you play continuous matches, recovery becomes very important. But you think, or the outside world thinks, that cricketers get separated when they rest for eight days - that's not true.”

“Cricketers can't be separated because you always want to be better and better. So, there are always some activities related to cricket. Practice activities, some games, football. You keep playing. So, it's important as there's no off. There's never an off.”

