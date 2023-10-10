Men's ODI WC: 'I was the No.1 spinner in 2015 when we won it', says Maxwell on 'specialist spinner' tag

Lucknow, Oct 10 Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell embraced the title of 'specialist spinner' in the 2023 World Cup squad and reminisced about his key role as the primary spinner when Australia triumphed on their home turf in the 2015 World Cup.

In the 2015 edition, Maxwell took six wickets, but he didn't manage to secure any dismissals during Australia's opening match of the 2023 World Cup against India on Sunday in Chennai.

The 34-year-old's position as secondary spinner was reinforced when he secured four crucial wickets, notably Virat Kohli's, in the third ODI against India in Rajkot, leading to a 66-run victory for the Australia.

"I think I was the No.1 spinner in 2015 when we won it. So, I've been bumped back to No.2. Obviously, different conditions, the ball's coming out really well. I haven't worked on anything specific. I've got a real clarity with the way it's coming out of my hand," Maxwell told cricket.com.au.

"It was probably a little different in the last couple of overs the other night where I was basically putting five fingers on the ball, hoping to go down there and one bounce and not throw it over the batter's head," he said.

The five-time champions are up against a formidable Proteas team in Lucknow, playing on a recently renovated pitch. Glenn Maxwell exudes confidence in their adaptability, regardless of the conditions they encounter, even after struggling against India's spinners on a challenging Chennai pitch.

The pitches at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium underwent significant renovation, following the IPL 2023 season and the subsequent dismissal of the curator due to a low-scoring T20I match between India and New Zealand in January this year.

"It's a bit of an unknown here, think they've ripped up the whole ground and started again after the IPL. India also had a T20 here where they struggled to chase down, I think, 99 against the Kiwis earlier in the year. With that in mind, I think it will be a fresh start for the whole ground, turn up on the day and see how it looks.

"We are prepared for whatever conditions come our way over the next few games. Suppose we are lucky to be in Lucknow for two games in a row, [so we] can have a look at these conditions," said Maxwell.

